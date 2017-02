“I’m very interested in how people adapt to extremes” – Oliver Sacks on July 28, 1996

The renowned neurologist and author sat down for an interview with Henry Tischler that aired on the Cover-to-Cover radio show on WGBH-FM in Boston.

In this episode of Blank on Blank, we’re focusing on Sacks’ ability to see how man handles afflictions and genetic defects to survive. Enjoy the journey to a hidden island where colorblindness is normal.