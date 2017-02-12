10 Sunday Reads

My easy-like Sunday-morning reads:

• A Dozen Lessons on Growth (25iq)

• Some investors really are this stupid (Evidence Based Investor)

• Why Whole Foods is now struggling (Wonkblog)

• Retiree Benefits: Tale of 2 Cities (States) (Squared Away Blog)

• One Man’s Solution to the Fiduciary Conundrum: The SEC should implement a common fiduciary standard for delivering advice to individual investors (Barron’s)

• Trump’s loose talk about Muslims gets weaponized in court against travel ban (Washington Post)

• Syria conflict: Thousands hanged at Saydnaya prison, Amnesty says (BBC) see also Syria’s Secret Mass Executions (The Atlantic)

• Here’s a New View of the Refugee Crisis: Photographer Richard Mosse uses a thermographic camera to create images without visible light or film. (Bloomberg)

• Most Undocumented Immigrants Live In Areas That Trump Lost (FiveThirtyEight) see also This Is Why You Hate Me (Medium)

• Lessons on Aging Well, From a 105-Year-Old Cyclist (Well)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Danny Kahneman, behavioral & cognitive psychologist, author of Thinking Fast & Slow, and winner of the 2002 Nobel prize for economics.

All these countries combined had the same number of homicides as Brazil



Source: Reddit

