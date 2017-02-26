10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:
• A 50-year bond is a great idea from the Trump administration (Marketwatch)
• Active Versus Passive Investing: Can We End the Confusion? (Alpha Architect)
• Not All Big Box Stores Are Dead: Wal-Mart, Home Depot Buck Shopping Slump (Wall Street Journal)
• Google to annihilate online trolling with … tra-la-la! Machine! Learning! (The Register)
• Sales Fall Again in Mexico’s Second Year of Taxing Soda (The Upshot)
• In age of alternative facts, a scholarly course on calling out scientific crap (Stat)
• How a Ruthless Network of Super-Rich Ideologues Killed Choice and Destroyed People’s Faith in Politics (Evonomics) but see The body politic has a resilient immune system (Washington Post)
• Speed Reading is Bullshit (Medium)
• The Founder: A Great Business Movie Is Getting Snubbed at the Oscars This Year (Fortune)
• Why La La Land Worked Better Than Anyone Dreamed (Bloomberg)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Columbia University’s Jeffrey Sachs, author of numerous NYT bestsellers, most recently, Building the New American Economy: Smart, Fair, and Sustainable.
Price-to-Book, EBITDA/Enterprise Value, Price-to-Earnings, and Price-to-Sales
Source: Investor Field Guide
