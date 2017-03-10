10 Tuesday AM Reads

My two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• Gradual Improvements Go Unnoticed (Irrelevant Investor) see also Behind The Impressive Growth Of Small ETF Issuers (ETF.com)
• Why So Many Overestimate Their Technical Analysis Skills (Price Action Lab)
• The Quiet Bear Market in Bonds (BloombergView) see also Rookie Currency Traders Are Causing Trouble at Crucial Moments (Bloomberg)
• Anthony Bourdain Does Not Want to Owe Anybody Even a Single Dollar (WealthSimple) see also How food delivery apps have changed the game for restaurants (LA Times)
• Hail! Hail! Top 10 songs inspired by Chuck Berry (Guardian)

What are you reading?

