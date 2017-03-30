10 Thursday AM Reads

Good to be back home, and right back in the saddle with my morning train reads:

• Ten Headlines You’ll Never See in the Financial Media (Dan Solin)

• Global sustainable-investment assets hit $23 trillion, up 25 percent in two years (ImpactAlpha)

• The Death of the White Working Class Has Been Greatly Exaggerated (Pacific Standard)

• Department of Labor’s fiduciary rule blamed for insurers’ massive hit on variable annuity sales (Investment News)

• The 265 members of Congress who sold you out to ISPs, and how much it cost to buy them (The Verge)

What are you reading?

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!