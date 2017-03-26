10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:
• Women’s orgasms are literally worth billions (NY Post)
• ‘The closer’? The inside story of how Trump tried — and failed — to make a deal on health care (Washington Post)
• Smart Beta Asset Allocation: A Preliminary Test (Capital Spectator)
• Say Hello to $3 Trillion in Forgotten Debt (Bloomberg Gadfly)
• The Best Free Investing Tools on the Web (A Wealth of Common Sense)
• Patagonia and The North Face: saving the world – one puffer jacket at a time (The Guardian)
• Meet the tiny nonprofit behind the world’s most ambitious journalism (Poynter)
• Trump the Destroyer: He stuffed his Cabinet with tyrants, zealots and imbeciles – all hellbent on demolishing government from within (Rolling Stone)
• Whatever you do, don’t say yes when this chatbot asks, ‘Can you hear me?’ (LA Times)
• How iTunes built, and then broke, my meticulous music-listening system (The Verge)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Derek Thompson of The Atlantic, author of Hit Makers: The Science of Popularity in an Age of Distraction.
Domino’s Outperformed Tech
Source: The Atlas h/t Quartz
