10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of French Press coffee, grab a seat by the fire, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:
• The Future of ETFs (Barron’s)
• A runaway energy industry is costing California billions (LA Times)
• Financiers Fight Over the American Dream:A hedge fund planned to make a fortune—and do good—by exposing how Herbalife preyed on the poor. What went wrong (New Yorker)
• Big Tobacco Has Caught Startup Fever (Bloomberg Businessweek)
• The Hunt for the Perfect Sugar (Fortune)
• How San Diego Built a Bridge Over the Wall (Politico)
• Why We’re Living in the Age of Fear: This is the safest time in human history. So why are we all so afraid? (Rolling Stone)
• Surgeons were told to stop prescribing so many painkillers. The results were remarkable. (Washington Post)
• World exclusive: Max Martin, #1 hitmaker (Di Storytelling)
• David Letterman on Life After TV, Late Night Today, and the Man He Calls Trumpy (Vulture)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Simon Lack of SL Advisors, former JP Morgan hedge fund seeder, and author of The Hedge Fund Mirage: The Illusion of Big Money and Why It’s Too Good to Be True.
Bloomberg World Stock Market Capitalization
Source: Bespoke Investment Group
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!