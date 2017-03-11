10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of French Press coffee, grab a seat by the fire, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• The Future of ETFs (Barron’s)

• A runaway energy industry is costing California billions (LA Times)

• Financiers Fight Over the American Dream:A hedge fund planned to make a fortune—and do good—by exposing how Herbalife preyed on the poor. What went wrong (New Yorker)

• Big Tobacco Has Caught Startup Fever (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• The Hunt for the Perfect Sugar (Fortune)

• How San Diego Built a Bridge Over the Wall (Politico)

• Why We’re Living in the Age of Fear: This is the safest time in human history. So why are we all so afraid? (Rolling Stone)

• Surgeons were told to stop prescribing so many painkillers. The results were remarkable. (Washington Post)

• World exclusive: Max Martin, #1 hitmaker (Di Storytelling)

• David Letterman on Life After TV, Late Night Today, and the Man He Calls Trumpy (Vulture)