10 Thursday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• Who’s Stealing From Your Dad Right Now? (Bloomberg)

• The State of Wealth Management in 2017 (Reformed Broker)

• How Seattle Is Dismantling a NIMBY Power Structure (The C Is For Crank) see also Highest Minimum-Wage State Washington Beats U.S. in Job Creation (Bloomberg)

• UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it (Seattle Times) see also Tracking the Spread of Misinformation on Twitter after Crisis Events (emComp Laboratory)

• Science says parents of successful kids have 17 things in common (Business Insider)