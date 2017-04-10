10 Thursday AM Reads

April 6, 2017 7:48am by

My morning train reads:

• Who’s Stealing From Your Dad Right Now? (Bloomberg)
• The State of Wealth Management in 2017 (Reformed Broker)
• How Seattle Is Dismantling a NIMBY Power Structure (The C Is For Crank) see also Highest Minimum-Wage State Washington Beats U.S. in Job Creation (Bloomberg)
• UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it (Seattle Times) see also Tracking the Spread of Misinformation on Twitter after Crisis Events (emComp Laboratory)
• Science says parents of successful kids have 17 things in common (Business Insider)

What are you reading?

Continues here

 

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!

Read this next.

Posted Under