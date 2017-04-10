10 Tuesday AM Reads

Our Pulitzer Prize winning morning train reads:
• Raise Wages, Kill Jobs? Seven Decades of Historical Data Find No Correlation Between Minimum Wage Increases and Employment Levels (NELP)
• The 100 Year: A Take on the Century Bond (GMO) see also Chance for Smart U.S. Debt Funding Is Slipping Away (Bloomberg View)
• What We Said When the World Changed (Collaborative Fund)
• How Jeff Sessions wants to bring back the war on drugs (Washington Post)
• Google’s war on fake news goes global: Search results now tagged ‘true’ or ‘false’ (ZDNet) see also Gaming Google for Profit and Ideology (BloombergView)
What are you reading?
