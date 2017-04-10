10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train reads:
• From Netflix to rented homes, why are we less interested in ownership? (New Statesman)
• Just Say NO To Angel Investing (Financial Samurai)
• Elevators in an age of higher towers and bigger cities (Curbed)
• An artificial womb being tested on lambs could help preemies (MIT Technology Review)
• Climate Denial In Schools: A new wave of state bills could allow public schools to teach lies about climate change (Vice)
What are you reading?
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!