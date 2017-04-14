10 Good Friday Reads

Three day weekend! Kick it off with our morning
• Canada unveils plan to legalize pot (Vice) see also Trudeau Lays Out His Plan to Legalize Recreational Marijuana (Bloomberg)
• 20 Years In, Have TIPS Delivered? (Morningstar)
• This is the Jeff Bezos playbook for preventing Amazon’s demise (Recode)
• Who’s making Trader Joe’s food? An investigation of the secretive grocery chain (SF Gate)
• Foreclosure Activity in Half U.S. Markets Now Below Pre-Market Crash Levels (World Property Journal)
• The astonishing reinvention of Donald Trump: US president has quickly adopted the stance of the Washington insider (Financial Times) see also Donald Trump’s foreign policy is becoming everything he said he hated (Vox)
• Humankind: The Post-Truth Species (Bloomberg View)
• What Americans mean by ‘health’ (Christian Science Monitor)
• Debullshitifying the reporting on United’s “removal” of Dr David Dao (Naked Capitalism)
• Crucified man had prior run-in with authorities (Washington Post)
Global Income Distribution in 2003 and 2013
Source: Our World In Data
