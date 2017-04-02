10 Sunday Reads

My Easy like Sunday morning reads:

• As Passive Investing Grows, Bloomberg Terminal Takes A Hit (Value Walk)

• Chase Had Ads on 400,000 Sites. Then on Just 5,000. Same Results. (New York Times)

• Johnson & Johnson Has a Baby Powder Problem (Businessweek)

• Can Amazon’s Alexa Be Your Friend? (Digg)

• Investors Pay If Wall Street Wins a Fiduciary-Rule Delay (Bloomberg View)

• Public support for marijuana legalization surged in 2016 (Wonkblog)

• Wall Street’s New Favorite Way to Swap Secrets Is Against the Rules (Bloomberg)

• Trump has nothing but contempt for facts and reality-based policy. Now it’s backfiring. (Washington Post) see also Trump bows to Russia again (USA Today)

• Minding matter: The closer you look, the more the materialist position in physics appears to rest on shaky metaphysical ground (Aeon)

• Tyrannosaurus rex was a sensitive lover, new dinosaur discovery suggests (The Guardian)



Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Burton Malkiel, author of A Random Walk Down Wall Street and professor emeritus at Princeton.

Who’s Right: Warren Buffett or Larry Fink?



Source: Wall Street Journal



