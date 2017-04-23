10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

• Oral history: Prince’s life, as told by the people who knew him best (StarTribune)

• French election explained in five charts (BBC)

• Calpers Is Sick of Paying Too Much for Private Equity (Wall Street Journal)

• Weed Strains Are Mostly Bullshit (Vice) see also Public banking goes to pot (High Country News)

• How a Single Gene Could Become a Volume Knob for Pain (Wired)

• Mexico’s Revenge: By antagonizing the U.S.’s neighbor to the south, Donald Trump has made the classic bully’s error: He has underestimated his victim. (The Atlantic)

• Facebook and the Cost of Monopoly (Stratechery)

• ‘The Ideas Made It, But I Didn’t’: Pat Buchanan won after all. But now he thinks it might be too late for the nation he was trying to save. (Politico)

• Tucker Carlson and Fox News After Bill O’Reilly (New Yorker)

• Conservatives hated an uppity negro golfing President (NY Daily News)