10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:
• Advisers to the Ultra-Rich Try to Treat Art as Just Another Asset (Bloomberg Businessweek)
• My Evolution on Asset Allocation (A Wealth of Common Sense)
• An Earnings Miss? (Investment Masters Class)
• The Reclusive Hedge-Fund Tycoon Behind the Trump Presidency (New Yorker)
• Even a genius can get suckered (CNN)
• Here are 100 Lies and False Statements From Trump’s First 100 Days (Buzzfeed) see also The first 100 days of President @realdonaldtrump (Washington Post)
• The free press is in really bad shape around the world. A new report says populism is to blame. (Washington Post)
• Every Time Kate McKinnon Was the MVP of ‘Saturday Night Live’ This Season (GQ)
• Oral history: Prince’s life, as told by the people who knew him best (Star Tribune)
• The race to build the world’s first sex robot (The Guardian)
What are you reading?
Donald Trump’s corporate tax plan doesn’t add up
Source: The Economist
