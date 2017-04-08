10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Costa Rico coffee, grab a comfy seat out on the deck, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:
• Why We Think We’re Better Investors Than We Are (New York Times)
• Lies, Damn Lies, and Financial Statistics (Bloomberg Businessweek)
• Can Amazon’s Alexa Be Your Friend? (Digg)
• How to Quantify (and Fight) Gerrymandering (Quanta)
• How Uber Uses Psychological Tricks to Push Its Drivers’ Buttons (New York Times) see also Jerks and the Start-Ups They Ruin (New York Times)
• The Conspiracy Theories of Trumpland: A Compleat and Comprehensive Bestiary (Fusion)
• Trivers’ Pursuit: Renegade scientist Robert Trivers is lauded as one of our greatest thinkers—despite irking academia with blunt talk and bad manners (Psychology Today)
• J.D. Vance, the False Prophet of Blue America (New Republic)
• When Every Day Is ‘Groundhog Day’: Danny Rubin wrote the beloved movie and, 24 years later, the musical. In between, he lived it. (Vulture)
• The Hippies Have Won (New York Times)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend — the return of Ken Fisher of Fisher Investments, who manages $79.5 billion dollars.
These are the 10 most magnetic cities in the world
Source: World Economic Forum
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!