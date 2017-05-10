10 Monday AM Reads

May Day! Back to work with our morning train reads:

• Whatever You Do, Don’t Read This Column – Investors have a hard time looking the truth square in the face (Wall Street Journal)

• Why Not to Speculate During Bull Markets: Lessons from Newton and Druckenmiller (Safal Niveshak)

• All Those Bubble Sightings Turned Out to Be Mirages (Bloomberg View)

• Staying Competitive as the World Changes (Collaborative Fund) see also ESPN Is A Reminder That When It Comes To The Market, No One Is Too Big To Fail (Arc Digital)

• Magnus: The US government believes that tax cuts will be self-funding. The evidence does not support this (Prospect)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Meir Statman, Santa Clara University Professor of Finance, and author of What Investors Really Want: Know What Drives Investor Behavior; his latest book is titled Finance for Normal People: How Investors and Markets Behave.

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!