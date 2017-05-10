10 Tuesday AM Reads

My two for Tuesday morning train reads:
• America Is Great. Home Country Bias Ain’t. (GMO) see also In the Stock Market, International Is Actually First (New York Times)
• 10 Insights from the Berkshire Hathaway Weekend (Behavioral Value Investor)
• Waiting for the Market to Crash is a Terrible Strategy (SVRN) see also Swedroe: Forecasters Not Held Accountable (ETF.com)
• Proof! CEOs hurt companies by golfing too much (CNBC)
• A Tale of Two Realities: Watching Fox News During Trump’s Tumultuous Week (The Ringer) see also How Roger Ailes Polarized TV News (FiveThirtyEight)
What are you reading?
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!