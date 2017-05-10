10 Tuesday AM Reads

My two for Tuesday morning train reads:

• America Is Great. Home Country Bias Ain’t. (GMO) see also In the Stock Market, International Is Actually First (New York Times)

• 10 Insights from the Berkshire Hathaway Weekend (Behavioral Value Investor)

• Waiting for the Market to Crash is a Terrible Strategy (SVRN) see also Swedroe: Forecasters Not Held Accountable (ETF.com)

• Proof! CEOs hurt companies by golfing too much (CNBC)

• A Tale of Two Realities: Watching Fox News During Trump’s Tumultuous Week (The Ringer) see also How Roger Ailes Polarized TV News (FiveThirtyEight)