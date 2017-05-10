10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-short week, morning train reads:
• Why There Is No ‘Trump Slump’ on Wall Street (New York Times)
• Stocks Rally as Washington Burns — and That’s Not Odd (BloombergView)
• The “scary chart” fallacy (Mathematical Investor) see also The Unfortunate Rise Of The Misleading ‘Scary Chart’ Comparisons Again (HORAN Capital Advisors)
• How to secure your Apple and iCloud accounts (Popular Science)
• How the World Eats Lunch (Wall Street Journal) see also The Best Burger in Shenzhen (Popular Science)
What are you reading?
