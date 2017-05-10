10 Wednesday AM Reads

My midweek morning train reads:
• The Big Green Bang: how renewable energy became unstoppable (Financial Times) see also Why China Must Figure Out How to Feed the Whole World (Bloomberg)
• A Few Big Stocks Don’t Tell the Whole Market Story (BloombergView)
• 2,000 Wall Streeters just had a meeting in Las Vegas and they all kept making the same awkward noise (Business Insider) see also The Pigs Who Keep Vegas Buffets Running (not what you think) (Eater)
• There are bots. Look around. (RibbonFarm)
• This story about Roger Moore meeting a fan is what you need right now to lift your spirits (B3ta) see also Roger Moore’s James Bond movies had the most badass women (Quartz)
What are you reading?
