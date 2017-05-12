10 Friday AM Reads

My end of a long traveling week morning plane reads:

• Johnny Depp: A Star in Crisis and the Insane Story of His “Missing” Millions (Hollywood Reporter)

• Hedge Funds Run Out of Investment Ideas (Bloomberg Gadfly)

• Storytelling Animals (Pension Partners)

• Simple math is why Elon Musk’s companies keep doing what others don’t even consider possible (Quartz)

• WTF Transcript: Interview with Donald Trump (The Economist) see also The epic and bizarre first 110 days of the Trump presidency (Washington Post)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with L.A. Laker Byron Scott and CEO of McKesson & Deer Park Spring Water Charles Norris, discussing leadership in business and sports. They are the authors of Slam-Dunk Success: Leading from Every Position on Life’s Court.

