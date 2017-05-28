Jerry Seinfeld on Charlie Rose

Seinfeld first broadcast on 20 years ago on May 14, 1998

Jerry Seinfeld discusses the intricacies of stand-up comedy, his reputation for neatness and control, and the success of his television series “Seinfeld.”

JERRY SEINFELD

01/07/1993

