10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

• The Mozart in the Machine (Bloomberg View)

• Look Back and Learn: A History of Mutual Funds (Jason Zweig)

• Hard times for Whole Foods: ‘People say it’s for pretentious people. I can see why’ (The Guardian)

• Don’t Be Fooled, Mark Zuckerberg Is Killing It (Bloomberg Gadfly)

• Can you be a Fiduciary Without the Best Low Cost Options? (Pragmatic Capitalism)

• Turning Plastic to Oil, U.K. Startup Sees Money in Saving Oceans (Bloomberg)

• Donald Trump’s malignant narcissism is toxic: Psychologist (USA Today)

• Why Hollywood’s Most Thrilling Scenes Are Now Orchestrated Thousands of Miles Away (New York Times)

• The Only Man Who Can Stop Steph (ESPN)

• Is This the Most Valuable Car in the World? With the death of Atlanta flea-market magnate Preston Henn, a vintage Ferrari is poised to test the $100 million mark. (Bloomberg)