10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, grab a seat by the pool, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with famed entrepreneur and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen of Andreessen Horowitz.

CAPE Ratio, Why Have Thou Forsaken Me?

Source: Meb Faber

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!