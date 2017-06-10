10 Monday AM Reads

Kickoff the last week of school with our morning train reads:

• Tech Now and Then (Dr. Ed’s Blog)

• H-1B visa: What it means for tech companies (Enterprise.nxt)

• Donald Trump, Uber and the Viet Cong have something in common — they are all asymmetric warriors (Recode)

• Can Human Mortality Really Be Hacked? (Smithsonian Magazine)

• The Off Duty 50: Your Guide To a Lazy Summer (Wall Street Journal)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Ned Davis, one of Wall Street’s top technicians and founder of NDR.

