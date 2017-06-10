10 Thursday AM Reads

My NBA Finals, Game 1, 9:00PM tonight morning train reads:

• Have stocks reached ‘a permanently high plateau’? Or: Whatever happened to market corrections? (LA Times)

• What George Carlin Can Teach You About Pitch Books (Alternative Investment Research)

• “Asteroid worth $10,000 quadrillion ‘could transform global economy’” (Climateer Investing)

• What Gets Stolen From Restaurants? Everything (Bloomberg)

• The Epic Cavs-Warriors Rivalry Is Rooted in Lucky Breaks. Really. (Wall Street Journal) see also How Can The Cavs Beat The Warriors At Basketball? By Playing Football (fivethirtyeight)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with William Sharpe, Nobel Prize laureate who created the Capital Asset Pricing Model and a method for calculating risk-adjusted return known as the Sharpe Ratio.

