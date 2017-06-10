10 Thursday AM Reads

My Summertime is here morning train reads:

• With her blog post about toxic bro-culture at Uber, Susan Fowler proved that one person can make a difference: The former engineer took a big swing at the car-hailing giant, and did us all an even bigger favor (Recode)

• How to protect yourself from misleading investment claims (USA Today)

• Jon Ossoff’s Georgia Sixth Loss Is a Reality Check for Democrats (New Yorker) see also Five Takeaways From Tuesday’s Special Elections (RealClearPolitics)

• The High Line’s Ambitious Next Act (FastCo Design)

• Lovely longread on former NFL tackle Ryan O’Callaghan coming out (Out Sports)