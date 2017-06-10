10 Thursday AM Reads

June 22, 2017 8:07am by

My Summertime is here morning train reads:

• With her blog post about toxic bro-culture at Uber, Susan Fowler proved that one person can make a difference: The former engineer took a big swing at the car-hailing giant, and did us all an even bigger favor (Recode)
• How to protect yourself from misleading investment claims (USA Today)
• Jon Ossoff’s Georgia Sixth Loss Is a Reality Check for Democrats (New Yorker) see also Five Takeaways From Tuesday’s Special Elections (RealClearPolitics)
• The High Line’s Ambitious Next Act (FastCo Design)
• Lovely longread on former NFL tackle Ryan O’Callaghan coming out (Out Sports)

What are you reading?

Continues here

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!

Read this next.

Posted Under