My West Coast, pre-surf, morning reads:

• No Investor Is Fully Passive (Morningstar)

• Sadly, in Silicon Valley, Uber’s Kalanick is no outlier (PBS)

• These Are the Best Gadgets to Make You Fit and Lose Weight (Bloomberg)

• Deepest Dive Under Antarctica Reveals a Shockingly Vibrant World (National Geographic)

• When the Mailman Unwittingly Becomes a Drug Dealer (Wall Street Journal)

What are you reading?

