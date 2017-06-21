Death of Hedge Funds Have Been Greatly Exaggerated

Hedge Funds Are the Ultimate Survivors

Despite market-lagging performance and high fees, they manage more money than ever.

Bloomberg, June 21, 2017

You may have read a bit of negative news recently about hedge funds: high fees, subpar performance and concerns about legal issues. That might be the sort of unholy trinity that would put off some potential investors. Combine that with the rise of index investing, and you have a recipe for inevitable industry decline, right?

Not so fast.

Despite the gloomy backdrop, hedge-fund assets under management have hit a new record. According to Hedge Fund Research the latest data show that assets increased to $3.07 trillion in the first quarter, surpassing the previous record of $3.02 trillion in the prior quarter.

There are several interesting data points in the HFR report, including:

Launches are increasing: There were 189 hedge fund openings in the first quarter of 2017. That is the first increase since first-quarter 2016.

Closings still outpace openings: There were 259 liquidations during the first quarter, a modest decrease from the 275 in last year’s fourth quarter.

Net fund numbers are falling: During the year ended in March, 1,025 funds closed versus 712 openings, for a net decrease of 313. The total number of operating hedge funds in the HFR database is 9,733.

Fee pressure continues: The average management fee fell 1 basis point to 1.47 percent in the first quarter, while the average incentive fee fell 10 basis points to 17.3 percent…