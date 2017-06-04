10 Sunday AM Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

• Urban Dreams: India builds a city from scratch. (California Sunday)

• The Fiduciary Rule Goes Live at Long Last: The DOL rule that advisors act in their clients’ best interest is moving forward; widespread adoption is expected (Barron’s)

• This Is What The Demise of Oil Looks Like (Bloomberg)

• Returns Soar as Emerging Markets Turn Less Volatile (Wall Street Journal)

• FEAR & UNbalanced: Confessions of a 14-Year Fox News Hitman (Medium) see also Former Contributor: Fox News Debates ‘Just As Fixed And Fake As Pro Wrestling’ (Crooks and Liars)

• Do Taxes Motivate Corporate Managers? (Jotwell)

• An Air Force Academy cadet created a bullet-stopping goo to use for body armor (Business Insider)

• What America Stood For (The Atlantic)

• The Bullshitter-in-Chief: Donald Trump’s disregard for the truth is something more sinister than ordinary lying. (Vox)

• How Porn Stars Broke the News to Their Parents (Daily Beast)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with William Sharpe, Nobel Prize laureate who created the Capital Asset Pricing Model and a method for calculating risk-adjusted return known as the Sharpe Ratio.

This Is Where Intolerance Is Highest on Religion, Culture, Race



Source: Bloomberg

