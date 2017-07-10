10 Monday AM Reads

My July-is-over-already? morning train reads:

• 30 firms earn half the total profit made by all US public companies (Quartz)

• If everyone is a robo-advisor then no one is a robo-advisor (ReformedBroker)

• Monopoly was invented to demonstrate the evils of capitalism (BBC)

• Why the Germans Blew It at Dunkirk (BloombergView)

• ‘The Big Sick’ Makes You Wonder: Where Have All the Romcoms Gone? (Variety)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with we speak Rich Barton, CEO and co-founder of Zillow, founder of Expedia, and co-founder of Glass Door.

