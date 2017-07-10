10 Thursday AM Reads

My WTF was that about? morning train reads:
• 11 Great American Companies That Have Totally Lost Control of Their Narrative (24/7 Wall Street) • The gold trick (Moneyness)
• The College Course Where the Military Assigns the Homework (Wired) see also How Cyberwarfare Makes Cold Wars Hotter (Wall Street Journal)
• John McCain Is the Perfect American Lie (GQ) see also It’s Kid Rock’s Party Now (Buzzfeed)
• A Stanford University psychologist’s elegant three-step method for creating new habits (Quartz)
What are you reading?
