10 Tuesday AM Reads

My two for Tuesday morning train reads:

• Where’s the Next Bubble Forming in Markets? (Barron’s) but see Pipe Down and Enjoy the Calm (Bloomberg Gadfly)

• Content isn’t king (Benedict Evans)

• 16 Things You Must Believe to Buy the ‘Witch Hunt’ Russia Narrative (National Review)(!)

• Millennials ruining everything? It’s an age-old accusation (Boston Globe) see also Student Debt Is a Major Reason Millennials Aren’t Buying Homes (Bloomberg)

• How Working at an Olive Garden Can Make You a Great Chef One Day (Bloomberg)

What are you reading?

