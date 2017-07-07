These States Haven’t Fully Recovered From the Recession

This is a fascinating look at how this uneven lumpy recovery is progressing, depending upon what state you are in:
“Five states — Arizona, Connecticut, Mississippi, Nevada and Wyoming — still haven’t regained their levels of gross domestic product from before the financial crisis, more than five years after the country as a whole hit that milestone. Eight states are below pre-recession levels of employment. And 15 have home prices that have yet to rebound fully.” –Bloomberg
Click for ginormous chart
Source: Bloomberg