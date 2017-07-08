10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Peaberry coffee, grab a seat by the pool, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Duff McDonald, author of two critically acclaimed books: The Golden Passport about issues with Harvard Business School, and The Firm about the havoc wreaked by McKinsey & Co.

Middle Class Fortunes in Western Europe



Source: Pew Research

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!