10 Weekend Reads

• The Bots Beat Us. Now What? (FiveThirtyEight)

• The Disastrous Fyre Festival May Have Wrecked It for Everyone (Bloomberg)

• A Man in a Hurry: Claude Shannon’s New York Years: By day, Claude Shannon labored on top-secret war projects at Bell Labs. By night, he worked out the details of information theory (Spectrum)

• What happened when Walmart left (The Guardian)

• She talks about working women. Her father says “buy American.” We go inside Ivanka Inc., where not one stitch of clothing is made in USA (Washington Post)

• The Floating City 浮城 (China Heritage)

• The One Huge Reason Republicans Are Sticking With Trump (Bloomberg)

• What Goes Up. The Jerry Foster Story (Epic)

• “He is, after all, only 9 years old, even if he can dribble like a high school point guard and make three-pointers with ease” – What it’s like parenting a No. 1-ranked 9-year old (Washington Post)

• The Potential Death of SoundCloud Should Scare Music Lovers (New York Magazine) see also SoundCloud sinks as leaks say layoffs buy little time (TechCrunch)

The Electric Vehicle Takeover? Think Different. Source: Bloomberg

