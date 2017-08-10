10 Wednesday AM Reads

August 2, 2017 8:10am by

My heading off to Maine morning train reads:

• The Great Escape: How Credit Raters Ducked Reform. After the subprime crisis, rules-tightening didn’t hit S&P, Moody’s, and Fitch as hard as the banks (Bloomberg)
• Why Won’t Millennials Embrace the Stock Market? (Barron’s)
• After Meg Whitman’s exit, Uber’s CEO search is down to only male candidates — as its board struggles and Travis Kalanick meddles (Recode)
• 10 Years After Bridge Collapse, America Is Still Crumbling (NPR)
• How a One-Time Washout Explains the Modern NBA (Wall Street Journal)

What are you reading?



Posted Under