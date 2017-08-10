10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train reads:

• Ray Dalio’s Forecast of Doom Is Overblown (Bloomberg View) see also S&P 500 Panic Attacks Since 2009 (Yardeni Research)

• Katrina, Rita And Harvey Tell Shale’s Story (Bloomberg Gadfly)

• Should we plan on living to 100? (Marketwatch)

• The Collected Crimes of Sheriff Joe Arpaio (Longreads)

• Look what you made her do: decoding the disses of Taylor Swift’s new video (The Guardian) see also Fans Watch Taylor Swift. Economists Watch the Fans. (Bloomberg View)