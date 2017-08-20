10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

• Starbucks Teaches Silicon Valley a Lesson in Tech (Barron’s)

• Donald Trump puts the great ‘Cohn trade’ in doubt (Financial Times)

• The Unsolvable Puzzle (Collaborative Fund)

• Dow 36,000: Mass Illusion, or an Idea Ahead of Its Time? (Morningstar)

• Wind Power Is All Grown Up Now (Bloomberg Gadfly)

• With teamwork and hustle, Toledo Blade dominated after Charlottesville attack (Columbia Journalism Review)

• Samantha Bee Trying To Help Life After Hate, An Anti-White Supremacy Mentoring Group (Daily Dot)

• A weed company bought a town in California for $5 million (Quartz)

• No. This Cannot Stand: A small group of social terrorists have hijacked the rational discourse led by society’s most accomplished, intelligent, and promising organizations. (NewCo Shift)

• How to Find Affordable Bottles From the World’s Best Winemakers (Bloomberg)