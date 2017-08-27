10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:
• Change the portfolio, or change the investor (Daniel P. Egan) see also Rationalizing the “Irrational” (Behavioral Scientist)
• The New Off-Court Play for NBA Stars Is Startup Equity (Bloomberg Businessweek)
• Spotify Wants Listeners to Break Down Music Barriers (New York Times)
• POTUS Nullification Crisis: Companies, Charities, and Local Governments Are Spurning the White House (Slate)
• Obama team was warned in 2014 about Russian interference (Politico)
• Exxon researched climate science. Understood it. And misled the public. (Vox)
• Hiltzik: People quitting Trump are now doing so in code (Los Angeles Times)
• A critical behavioural economics and behavioural science reading list (Jason Collins)
• How to Repurpose a Bad Statue (The Atlantic)
• Marijuana could be next NFL v. NFLPA battle (Sports Illustrated)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Steven Clifford, CEO and Board member, and the author of “The CEO Pay Machine: How it Trashes America and How to Stop it.”
Octogenarians Rule the Rich
Source: Bloomberg
