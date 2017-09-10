10 Friday AM Reads

My beginning of Fall, morning train reads:

• A Hacker’s Guide to Destroying the Global Economy (Institutional Investor)

• This anniversary is a reminder that some market gurus are full of it (USA Today)

• Will the Earth be destroyed this Saturday? Hint: No. (Syfy Wire) see also The World Is Ending? Invest as If It Won’t. (The Big Picture)

• Being Sure You’re Right Makes You Weaker (Bloomberg View)

• Ideas aren’t running out, but they are getting more expensive to find (VoxEU)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Matthew Rothman, head of global quantitative equity research at Credit Suisse and a senior lecturer in finance at the MIT Sloan School of Management. Previously, he was global head of quantitative research at Lehman Brothers.

