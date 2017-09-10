10 Thursday AM Reads

My end of Summer morning train reads:

• Imagine It’s September 2007 (Safalniveshak)

• U.S. Stock Records Are Nice But Pale Against the World (BloombergGadfly)

• Apple blocking ads that follow users around web is ‘sabotage’, says industry (The Guardian)

• Twitter takes down 300,000 terror accounts as AI tools improve (Financial Times) but see Inside the garage labs of DIY gene hackers, whose hobby may terrify you (Project Earth)

• NFL ratings are down because teams have no incentive to be good (SB Nation)