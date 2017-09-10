10 Thursday AM Reads

September 21, 2017 7:30am by

My end of Summer morning train reads:

• Imagine It’s September 2007 (Safalniveshak)
• U.S. Stock Records Are Nice But Pale Against the World (BloombergGadfly)
• Apple blocking ads that follow users around web is ‘sabotage’, says industry (The Guardian)
• Twitter takes down 300,000 terror accounts as AI tools improve (Financial Times) but see Inside the garage labs of DIY gene hackers, whose hobby may terrify you (Project Earth)
• NFL ratings are down because teams have no incentive to be good (SB Nation)

What are you reading?

Continues here

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!

 

Read this next.

Posted Under