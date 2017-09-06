Economic Impact of Major Recent Disasters

Amazing chart via FiveThirtyEight:

Estimates of Harvey’s cost vary, with some predicting that the storm will be the most expensive in U.S. history at over $190 billion, surpassing Hurricane Katrina. (The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimatesKatrina to have cost around $160 billion.) If that ends up being the case, it would greatly increase the total cost of billion-dollar-plus events since 1980. Others predict that the cost will be closer to that of Superstorm Sandy, at around $70-90 billion

Here is the graphic:

 

click for ginormous graphic

Source: FiveThirtyEight

 

