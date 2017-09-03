10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:
• Five reasons Harvey has been so destructive – it’s not only about climate change (Philly.com) see also The Chemical Plant Explosion in Texas Is Not an Accident. It’s the Result of Specific Choices. (Esquire) but see Harvey Won’t Hold Back Houston (Bloomberg View)
• The Death of Stocks Has Been Exaggerated (Bloomberg Businessweek)
• The Biggest Risk For Most Retirees (A Wealth of Common Sense)
• Don’t Be Dazzled by GoldDespite today’s news cycle, gold prices have been bouncing up and falling back. This could make gold-mining-stock ETFs problematic (Barron’s)
• Why Fake News Spreads So Fast on Facebook (Bloomberg View) see also Nazis and White Supremacists Are No Longer Welcome on the Internet. So They’re Building Their Own. (Slate)
• A graphical assault on supply-side tax cuts (Washington Post)
• The New Front in the Gerrymandering Wars: Democracy vs. Math (New York Times) see also What I Learned at Gerrymandering Summer Camp (Wired)
• Mick the Knife:Mick Mulvaney, who proudly calls himself a “right-wing nutjob” and is quietly—and radically—trying to dismantle the federal bureaucracy. (Politico)
• Fair-Weather Libertarians:Political Hypocrisy on Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Needs to Stop (US News)
• The most peculiar injury risk in college football: 10 hours a day in dress shoes (Washington Post)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend for the return of Laurence Juber, musicologist and guitarist extraordinaire, on the release of his latest acoustic guitar album, LJ Can’t Stop Playing the Beatles!
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!