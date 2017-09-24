10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:
• Investors Seeking Green Assets Make Companies (Somewhat) Cleaner (Bloomberg)
• Norway’s sovereign-wealth fund passes the $1trn mark (The Economist)
• Wall Street’s Newest Puzzle: What Passive Buying and Selling Means for Individual Stocks (Wall Street Journal)
• Market Pullbacks Since 2009 & Greenspan 1994 Comparison (Big Trends)
• Social Proof in the Markets (A Wealth of Common Sense) see also And the Crowd Goes Wild… (Of Dollars And Data)
• A Divided Democratic Party Debates Its Future (Time)
• “What Do You Say To People Who Think They Have Nothing to Hide?” (Longreads)
• If Hillary did the things Trump has, she’d have been impeached by now (Marketwatch)
• Inside ‘Star Trek Discovery’: The Franchise’s Answer to the Trump Era (Rolling Stone)
• The World’s Best Caviar Doesn’t Come From Russia Anymore (Bloomberg)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Matthew Rothman, head of global quantitative equity research at Credit Suisse and a senior lecturer in finance at the MIT Sloan School of Management. Previously, he was global head of quantitative research at Lehman Brothers.
Is Hillary Clinton Right About Why She Lost?
Source: FiveThirtyEight