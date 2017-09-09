10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of French Press coffee, grab a seat on the Seine, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:
• The Secret History of FEMA (Wired)
• Dr Con Man: the rise and fall of a celebrity scientist who fooled almost everyone (The Guardian)
• Jamie Dimon’s $13 Billion Secret—Revealed (Vanity Fair)
• Workers: Fear Not the Robot Apocalypse (Wall Street Journal)
• After Five Decades, A Spy Tells Her Tale (Washington Post) see also A diminutive woman — and a spy who defined courage (Washington Post)
• Don’t think too positive: Fantasies about the future have a troubling effect on achieving actual goals. If positive thinking doesn’t work, what does? (Aeon)
• Speculation in a Truth Chamber (Philosophical Economics)
• How Kevin Smith Makes Big Business Out of Niche Audiences (Vulture)
• It’s the Golden Age of TV. And Writers Are Reaping the Rewards and Paying the Toll. (New York Times) see also Showtime at the Alamo (Texas Monthly)
• The history and mystery of the high five (ESPN)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Katie Stockton, chief technical strategist for BTIG.
Foreign Students Flock to Canada
Source: CBC
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!