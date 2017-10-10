10 Friday AM Reads

My not too bad a crash anniversary morning train reads:

• Jim Grant’s Botched Bridgewater Takedown: The anatomy of publishing disaster, investment-style. (Institutional Investor)

• Big question for U.S. cities: Is Amazon’s HQ2 worth the price? (Chicago Tribune) see also Google’s Sidewalk Labs signs deal for ‘smart city’ makeover of Toronto’s waterfront (Globe and Mail)

• The War To Sell You A Mattress Is An Internet Nightmare (Fast Company)

• Insects Are In Serious Trouble (Atlantic)

• David Letterman was the king of late night. He doesn’t miss it ‘for a second.’ (Washington Post)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jim Ross, Chairman of State Street’s SSGA, and best known as the father of the Spyders (SPY).

