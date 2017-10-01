Recode Decode: NYT’s Maggie Haberman and WaPo’s David Fahrenthold

September 26-29, 2017:

In this onstage recording of Recode Decode, hosted by Kara Swisher, Kara visited the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, Texas, to interview two people who are more accustomed to conducting the interviews: Maggie Haberman and David Fahrenthold. Haberman writes about President Trump for the New York Times; Fahrenthold writes about Trump for the Washington Post. The three discuss the kind of exhaustion reporters experience when covering a difficult subject (and Trump can be very difficult) and also take questions from the audience.