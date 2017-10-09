Overdue: Richard Thaler, Nobel Laureate in Economics

One of my favorite behavioral economists, Richard Thaler, has finally been moved off of the short list:

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2017 to Richard H. Thaler

University of Chicago, IL, USA “for his contributions to behavioural economics”

His writings are always insightful and readable; he never minces words, saying what he believes directly and via data. Fearless about being an iconoclast, he speaks his mind. If you want to learn more about the man behind the economics movement, try our podcast (audio below) with from last year.

Then read one of his first books, and his most recent book:

Congratulations, and well overdue! (more on this later)