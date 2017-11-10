10 Thursday AM Reads

My big conference day morning train reads:

• The War Between Fear and Evidence (Of Dollars And Data)
• This is how Apple built the iPhone X (Mashable) see also With the iPhone X, Apple is asking you to break up with the home button (Washington Post)
• Brexit was not the voice of the working class nor of the uneducated – it was of the squeezed middle (London School of Economics)
• Awaiting Trump’s coal comeback, miners reject retraining (Reuters)
• ‘The Russians Have Succeeded Beyond Their Wildest Expectations’ (Politico) see also Pro-Russian Lobbyist Is Still Lurking Around the White House (Daily Beast)

What are you reading?

