10 Thursday AM Reads

My big conference day morning train reads:

• The War Between Fear and Evidence (Of Dollars And Data)

• This is how Apple built the iPhone X (Mashable) see also With the iPhone X, Apple is asking you to break up with the home button (Washington Post)

• Brexit was not the voice of the working class nor of the uneducated – it was of the squeezed middle (London School of Economics)

• Awaiting Trump’s coal comeback, miners reject retraining (Reuters)

• ‘The Russians Have Succeeded Beyond Their Wildest Expectations’ (Politico) see also Pro-Russian Lobbyist Is Still Lurking Around the White House (Daily Beast)