Decrypted: The Fake Reviews and Counterfeits

This is fascinating, via Bloomberg: Fake Reviews and Counterfeits That Amazon Is Trying to Quash:

Now that the holidays are approaching, chances are you’ll be doing at least some of your gift shopping on Amazon.com. But before you click “buy” on the first favorably-reviewed item you find, take a minute to learn about how you can avoid getting duped by the site’s fake reviews and phony products. This week, Bloomberg Technology’s Brad Stone and Spencer Soper report on the extreme tactics some vendors are using to get an edge on the competition, and what Amazon is doing to crack down on those people who are gaming the system. As we do more of our shopping on the internet, the stakes are only getting higher.”